Govt declares India's cleanest cities, states for 2022. Check full list

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday gave away the awards to the winners at an event here which was also attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and others.
For the sixth consecutive time, Indore has been adjudged as India's cleanest city, followed by Surat and Navi Mumbai on the next two positions in the Central government's annual cleanliness survey, according to latest data as quoted by news agency PTI.
Madhya Pradesh has secured the first position, followed by Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra in the category of best performing states in 'Swachh Survekshan Awards 2022'.
Among the state having fewer than 100 urban local bodies, Tripura has bagged the top rank, according to the survey results.
Among the cities with a population of fewer than one lakh, Maharashtra's Panchgani was ranked number one, followed by Chhattisgarh's Patan (NP) and Maharashtra's Karhad, as per PTI reports.
Haridwar was adjudged the cleanest Ganga town in the category of more than 1 lakh population, followed by Varanasi and Rishikesh. Bijnor was ranked first among Ganga towns with fewer than one lakh population, followed by Kannauj and Garhmukhteshwar respectively.
According to the survey, Maharashtra's Deolali was adjudged the country's cleanest Cantonment Board.
The 7th edition of Swachh Survekshan was conducted to study the progress of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) and rank the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) based on various cleanliness and sanitation parameters.
