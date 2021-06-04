Subscribe
Home >News >India >Govt declares state mourning on Saturday in view of former president Anerood Jugnauth's demise

Govt declares state mourning on Saturday in view of former president Anerood Jugnauth's demise

Image for representation.
1 min read . 08:17 PM IST Livemint

  • 'During state mourning over death of Mauritius ex-prez Anerood Jugnauth, national flag will be at half-mast, no official entertainment,' the Union Home Ministry said

The Centre has declared one-day state mourning on Saturday in view of the demise of former President and Prime Minister of Mauritius, Anerood Jugnauth.

"During state mourning over death of Mauritius ex-prez Anerood Jugnauth, national flag will be at half-mast, no official entertainment," the Union Home Ministry said on Friday.

Anerood Jugnauth passed away on Thursday at the age of 91.

Modi condoles Anerood Jugnauth's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday spoke to his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth to convey condolences at the death of his father and veteran leader Anerood Jugnauth.

"I called @MauritiusPM Pravind Jugnauth to convey heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Sir Anerood Jugnauth. He will be remembered as one of the tallest leaders of the Indian Ocean Region and a principal architect of India's special friendship with Mauritius," Modi tweeted.

Anerood Jugnauth, a former Mauritius prime minister, passed away on Thursday.

In a tweet on that day, Modi had described Anerood Jugnauth, who was given India's second-highest civilian honour Padma Vibhushan, as a statesman who was the architect of modern Mauritius.

"A proud Pravasi Bharatiya, he helped forge the special bilateral relationship that will benefit from his legacy," he had said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!