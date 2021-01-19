OPEN APP
A file photo of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (centre). (Photo: Hindustan Times)
A file photo of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (centre). (Photo: Hindustan Times)

Govt declares Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary as Parakram Diwas

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 03:59 PM IST PTI

PM Narendra Modi will participate in the 1st 'Parakram Diwas' programme in Kolkata on Jan 23 on Bose's 125th birth anniversary and inaugurate an exhibition on the grounds of National Library to mark the occasion

NEW DELHI : The government has decided to observe January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the first 'Parakram Diwas' programme in Kolkata on January 23 on Bose's 125th birth anniversary and inaugurate an exhibition on the grounds of National Library to mark the occasion, Patel said.

He said 200 Patua artistes from West Bengal will make a painting on a 400-metre-long canvas depicting Bose's life.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will participate in a programme in Cuttack, Odisha, where Bose was born. 

Another programme will be held in Haripura village in Gujarat's Surat district where Bose was elected as president of the Indian National Congress in 1938.

A 85-member high-level committee helmed by PM Modi has been formed to plan year-round programmes to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the minister said.

