Govt delivers over 15,000 oxygen cylinders, 6.5 lakh Remdesivir vials to states

The Union Ministry of Health on Saturday said that it delivered at least 19 oxygen generation plants, 16,530 oxygen concentrators, 15,901 oxygen cylinders and about 6.6 lakh Remdesivir vials to states and union territories since April 27.

The Central government has been receiving international cooperation in the form of Covid-19 medical supplies and equipment since April 27 from different countries and organisations.

Through a streamlined and systematic mechanism, various ministries and departments have seamlessly collaborated under the 'whole of government' approach for expeditiously delivering incoming global aid to states and union territories, the Union Health Ministry said.

Cumulatively, 16,530 oxygen concentrators; 15,901 oxygen cylinders; 19 oxygen generation plants; 11,416 ventilators/ BiPAP; 6.6 lakh Remdesivir vials have either been delivered or dispatched through road and air to states and union territories from April 27 to May 21, it said.

Effective and immediate allocation, and streamlined delivery to the recipient states/UTs and institutions is an ongoing exercise, the ministry said.

Moreover, the health ministry said the government has also provided more than 21 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses to states and UTs.

"More than 1.60 crore COVID Vaccine doses (1,60,13,409) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," it added.

The ministry also informed that more than 2.67 lakh (2,67,110) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next three days.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.