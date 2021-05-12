Govt delivers over 9,000 oxygen concentrators, 5,000 ventilators to states, UTs

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that it has delivered 9,284 oxygen concentrators; 7,033 oxygen cylinders and 19 oxygen generation Plants to states and union territories for COVID management between April 27 and May 11.

Additionally, the Centre has also delivered or dispatched 5,933 ventilators and 3.34 lakh Remedesivir vials across all states and union territories since May 11.

According to the health ministry, the process of effective immediate allocation and streamlined delivery to the recipient states/UTs and institutions is being comprehensively monitoring regularly by it.

The health ministry added that it received 80 oxygen concentrators, 1,590 oxygen cylinders, and 20 ventilators from UK, Egypt, Kuwait, and South Korea on May 11.

As part of the ongoing Operation 'Samudra Setu II' to support the nation's fight against Covid-19, INS Kochi and INS Tabar ships reached New Mangalore Port from Kuwait with medical supplies including 100 metric tonnes of oxygen on Tuesday.

Besides, the Indian Air Force plane carrying 200 oxygen concentrators, arrived from the United Kingdom in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. Similarly, a flight carrying medical equipment, including 200 oxygen concentrators from South Korea arrived in Delhi on May 11.

The worsening coronavirus situation in India has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients. Several countries around the world have come forward to help India as it continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs caused by the rising coronavirus cases.

Moreover, a dedicated Coordination Cell has been created in the Union Health Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign Covid-19 relief material as grants, aid, and donations. This Cell started functioning on April 26, 2021. A Standard Operating Procedure has been framed and implemented by the Health Ministry since May 2, 2021.

