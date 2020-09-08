Govt denies extension for enforcement of BIS’s toy certification order

“Effectively this is more of a process change. Whenever a process is changed worldwide there is a period given to complete the process because it is a transition. Earlier, it was given to us for six months, but Covid happened. The whole thing—the quality control order process was released on 21 August. Marking fees were given on 29 August, and September 1 everything is closed. If this is what the thing is, then how do we do it," said Rehan Dorajiwala, spokesperson, All India Toys Federation (AITF), a lobby group.