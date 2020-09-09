Govt denies extension in enforcement of BIS licence order for toys

The process of complying with the order will significantly hamper the country’s toy trade, according to All India Toys Federation (AITF), an industry body. “Effectively, this is more of a process change. Whenever a process is changed worldwide, there is a period given to complete the process because it is a transition. Earlier, it was given to us for six months, but there was a coronavirus outbreak. The whole thing, the quality control order process, was released on 21 August. Marking fees were given on 29 August, and 1 September, everything is closed. If this is what the thing is, then how do we do it?" said Rehan Dorajiwala, AITF spokesperson.