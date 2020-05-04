NEW DELHI : The Modi government has denied a social media report which is calming that the government is planning to increase the working days, hours of Central Government Employees to 6-day a week and 10 hours a day.

The PIB Fact Check, the government’s official fact checker, has flatly rejected the claim made in the report. Terming the report to be fake, the PIB Fact Check said the claims made in the report are false and the government has not taken any such decision in recent past, and is neither considering any such proposal.

“The claim made is false. The Central Government has not taken any such decision, nor is considering any such proposal," said the PIB Fact Check.

दावा : कुछ खबरों के अनुसार, केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों को सुबह 9 बजे से शाम 7 बजे तक काम करना होगा#PIBFactCheck: किया गया दावा झूठा है| केंद्र सरकार ने ऐसा कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया है, ना ही ऐसे किसी प्रस्ताव पर विचार कर रही है| pic.twitter.com/L40qqt4aOb — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 2, 2020

The report falsely claims that the government is planning to cancel the Saturday offs of the Central Government Employees and reverting back to 6 days a week working schedule. It also claims that the government employees now will have to work from 9 am to 7 pm, i.e. 10 hours a day.

