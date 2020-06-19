Govt denies restricting Chinese apps, says no such instruction issued

Govt denies restricting Chinese apps, says no such instruction issued1 min read . 06:23 PM IST
The government says the claim made is false. No such instruction has been given by MeitY or NIC
NEW DELHI : The government has denied a social media report which is calming that it (the government) has prohibited some Chinese apps from being made available on App Stores.
The PIB Fact Check, the government’s official fact checker, has flatly rejected the claim made in the report. Terming the report to be fake, the PIB Fact Check said the claims made in the report are false and neither the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) or the National Informatics Centre has given such instruction regarding the Chinese applications.
“The claim made is false. No such instruction has been given by @GoI_MeitY or NIC," said the PIB Fact Check.
The report falsely claims the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has directed the regional executive and representatives of Google India Pvt Ltd. and Apple India Pvt Ltd. to restrict the functioning of Chinese Applications from the respective stores with immediate effect as these apps are alleged to hold the privacy of the users at the risk and is compromising the sovereignty of the country.
