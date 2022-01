NEW DELHI : The Ministry of Health Affairs on Wednesday, during a media briefing on the Covid-19 situation in the country informed that the states which particularly raise concern owing to the constant surge in cases are Maharashtra , West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Gujarat.

View Full Image A picture from the conference (ANI)

“The States of concern are Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Gujarat where there has been a rise in cases," the ministry said.

View Full Image A picture from the briefing (ANI)

The ministry also informed that twenty eight districts have been reporting a weekly positivity rate of 10%.

