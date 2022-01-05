Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : The Ministry of Health Affairs on Wednesday, during a media briefing on the Covid-19 situation in the country informed that the states which particularly raise concern owing to the constant surge in cases are Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Gujarat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : The Ministry of Health Affairs on Wednesday, during a media briefing on the Covid-19 situation in the country informed that the states which particularly raise concern owing to the constant surge in cases are Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Gujarat.

View Full Image A picture from the conference Click on the image to enlarge {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

View Full Image A picture from the conference Click on the image to enlarge {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

“The States of concern are Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Gujarat where there has been a rise in cases," the ministry said.

“The States of concern are Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Gujarat where there has been a rise in cases," the ministry said.

View Full Image A picture from the briefing Click on the image to enlarge

View Full Image A picture from the briefing Click on the image to enlarge

The ministry also informed that twenty eight districts have been reporting a weekly positivity rate of 10%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The ministry also informed that twenty eight districts have been reporting a weekly positivity rate of 10%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Topics Coronavirus