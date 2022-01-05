Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Govt designates Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, 5 others as 'states of concern' amid Omicron surge. Details here

Govt designates Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, 5 others as 'states of concern' amid Omicron surge. Details here

04:34 PM IST Livemint

  • The ministry also informed that twenty eight districts have been reporting a weekly positivity rate of 10%.

NEW DELHI : The Ministry of Health Affairs on Wednesday, during a media briefing on the Covid-19 situation in the country informed that the states which particularly raise concern owing to the constant surge in cases are Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Gujarat.

“The States of concern are Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Gujarat where there has been a rise in cases," the ministry said.

The ministry also informed that twenty eight districts have been reporting a weekly positivity rate of 10%.

