Covid vaccination for everyone by December 2021? What govt says

Covid vaccination for everyone by December 2021? What govt says1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
The Union Minister said recently 1.33 crore people were vaccinated in a day and the government is proactively trying to vaccinate everyone by December
The Government of India is determined to vaccinate everyone by December this year under the COVID-19 vaccination programme, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said here on Sunday.
The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running the world's biggest vaccination programme and have till date vaccinated 69 crore people free of cost, which is a major accomplishment by itself, the Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said, according to a release.
"We want to reach out to the last person to be vaccinated in the country, in the most remotest part by December this year. It is also a matter of great pride that India was one of the two countries which invented a vaccine for COVID, besides USA, this raised the stature of Indian scientists and the country in the world," the release quoted Kishan Reddy as saying.
"As many as 153 countries have sought our vaccines and some even paid the respective companies advance amount, but the government placed an embargo on export till people in our country are vaccinated," he said.
The Union Minister said recently 1.33 crore people were vaccinated in a day and the government is proactively trying to vaccinate everyone by December (2021), that will enable to open up the country's tourism sector by January 2022.
