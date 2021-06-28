NEW DELHI: The Union health ministry has developed guidelines for boosting awareness about adolescents' wellness, focussing on reproductive and sexual health.

The Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI), in partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), on Monday released guidelines for Adolescent and Youth Friendly Health Services (AYFHS), which will be used as a reference document for high quality, confidential, and non-judgemental services to young people.

"Adolescence is one of the most remarkable and distinct phases for men and women, revolving around physical, psychological, sexual and social issues. Healthy adolescents are the backbone of any country. These guidelines have been enriched by technical inputs from senior officials of Adolescent Health Division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW)," said Dr Amit Shah, deputy director, USAID/India Health Office.

FOGSI and USAID also launched the Pankh Initiative to generate greater awareness about reproductive health issues among youth. Pankh, which means “wings'' in Hindi, aims to create awareness about safe sexual behaviour and proper contraceptive use without stigma or judgment. The Initiative will introduce the ‘Talk Bejhijhak’ (talk without hesitation) campaign to facilitate this.

FOGSI members will provide a secure environment where youth and adolescents can ask questions about sexual and reproductive health.

The campaign will include an anonymous helpline --1800 258 0001-- where trained counsellors can answer questions and help facilitate face-to-face consultations in clinics when needed.

The covid-19 pandemic has put a spotlight on all aspects of health, including reproductive health. The lack of access to contraceptive options during the lockdown is estimated to have caused 2.7 million unwanted pregnancies. The disruptions caused by the pandemic continue to erode the messaging around contraceptives and reproductive health.

India is home to the world’s largest population of adolescents and youths, aged 10–24 years. Young people struggle from limited availability of accurate reproductive health information and services, targeting their needs.

