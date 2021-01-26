Govt devoted to welfare of farmers, soldiers: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said the Centre remains “singularly devoted to farmers’ welfare" and that “every Indian salutes our farmers". In his address to the nation on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day, he said the new farm laws were long-pending reforms while cautioning that the reforms path may cause “misapprehensions" initially.

The President’s outreach comes amid protests by farmers in near the national capital over three contentious laws that they want repealed. Kovind’s speech also comes just days before the Budget session of Parliament, where the farmer protests will be a key issue.

The President also hailed India’s soldiers, saying “every citizen feels proud" about them. Drawing a parallel between the farmers and the soldiers, Kovind added: “Just as our hardworking farmers ensure food security for the country, the brave soldiers of the armed forces ensure the security of our boundaries amid severest conditions".

He also praised the doctors and scientists for containing the spread of covid-19, and for creating and manufacturing vaccines to combat the pandemic.

But the sharp focus on farmers and the farm laws coincided with the Union government’s attempts to end the protests through 11 rounds of talks until the process appeared to break down last week.

Kovind linked the three farm laws, which were passed amid ruckus and without enhanced parliamentary scrutiny, with economic reforms. He said that “economic reforms have continued apace and have been supplemented by long-pending reforms in the areas of labour and agriculture through legislation. The path to reform in the initial stages may cause misapprehensions. However, it is beyond doubt that the government remains singularly devoted to farmers’ welfare."

The President also said that “every citizen feels proud about the bravery, patriotism and the spirit of sacrifice among our soldiers", and reminded the nation that “from the freezing cold at Siachen and Galwan valley in Ladakh with temperatures as low as minus 50 to 60 degree Celsius to the scorching heat in Jaisalmer with temperatures as high as 50 degree Celsius", Indian soldiers were always vigilant.

He said Indian scientists have added “a glorious chapter of contribution to the well-being of humanity" by developing covid-19 vaccines. “A self-reliant India has manufactured its own vaccine for covid-19 and is now undertaking a mass vaccination drive. The administration and health services are working with full readiness to make this exercise a success. I urge upon the countrymen to utilize this lifeline and get vaccinated as per guidelines," Kovind said.

The President mentioned Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Lala Lajpat Rai, Mahatma Gandhi and Subhas Chandra Bose among the leaders who “inspired" India’s freedom struggle. He hoped for more actions on climate change and supported the calibrated unlocking of the economy, saying it shows “indications of recovery faster than anticipated".

