Govt did not help migrant workers who walked back during lockdown: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that neither the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government nor the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar-led state government offered any help to migrant workers who were returning to their home towns and villages on foot during the national lockdown imposed earlier this year to control the spread of covid-19 pandemic.

Gandhi added that despite not being part in government, Congress offered all help it could by arranging for buses for migrant workers to reach their homes. He was speaking at a public meeting on Tuesday in Katihar district of Bihar which goes to polls in the third phase of elections on 7 November.

“Migrant workers from states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh could be seen in lakhs walking on hungry stomach from different parts of the country during lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government said it is not their work. We are not in power but we arranged for buses. We could not do it for lakhs of workers but we helped whoever we could," Gandhi said while addressing a public meeting in Korha on Tuesday.

“When migrant workers walked alone back to Bihar, Prime Minister did not help them. When you walked on foot, hungry and thirsty, neither Narendra Modi nor Nitish Kumar helped you," Gandhi added.

He added that unemployment was one of the biggest issues in the state and neither of the two key National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders were talking about it. The passage of the central farm laws also got a reiteration in Gandhi’s address on Tuesday as he said that the policies of the Union government impact the farm sector and small businesses the most.

“All the youth of Bihar know that both Nitish and Modi have looted Bihar and destroyed small traders. Now people of Bihar have made up their minds to make Mahagathbandhan and bring change in the state. I can assure you that when Mahagathbandhan forms government, it will be for all," Gandhi added.

RJD and Congress are alliance partners in Mahagathbandhan which includes the Left parties and is the key challenger to chief minister Nitish Kumar-led coalition government in the state. After being in power for nearly 15 years, Kumar is seeking re-election in a joint bid with Prime Minister Narendra Modi- led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The second phase of polling in Bihar is currently underway on Tuesday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via