Govt did not help migrant workers who walked back during lockdown: Rahul Gandhi

“Migrant workers from states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh could be seen in lakhs walking on hungry stomach from different parts of the country during lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government said it is not their work. We are not in power but we arranged for buses. We could not do it for lakhs of workers but we helped whoever we could," Gandhi said while addressing a public meeting in Korha on Tuesday.