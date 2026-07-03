Govt directs Apple, Google to remove 7 apps allegedly misused to disable e-rickshaw batteries, says report—Latest update

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has today directed Google and Apple to remove seven apps from the Android Play Store and iOS App Store respectively for their alleged misuse in shutting down batteries in e-rickshaws and other vehicles, ANI reported citing sources.

According to sources, the action pertains to applications that were allegedly being misused to disable batteries installed in e-rickshaws and vehicles.

Among the applications identified are BAT-BMS, SMART BMS, and LOSSIGY, sources added.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the apps that the Indian government directed to be removed from app stores? ⌵ The Indian government has directed the removal of seven apps, including BAT-BMS, SMART BMS, and LOSSIGY, from app stores for allegedly being misused to disable e-rickshaw batteries. 2 Why did the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology take action against these apps? ⌵ The action was prompted by complaints from e-rickshaw drivers about sudden stoppages and operational disruptions caused by the apps, raising safety concerns for both drivers and passengers. 3 How do e-rickshaw shutdown apps operate to disable the vehicles? ⌵ These apps exploit security gaps in unsecured lithium-ion battery packs that connect via Bluetooth, allowing any nearby smartphone to turn off the battery without password protection. 4 What legal consequences do the creators of these malicious apps face? ⌵ Creating and using these apps to disable e-rickshaws is considered a criminal offense under section 66 and section 43 of the Information Technology Act 2000, carrying penalties of up to 3 years imprisonment and fines of ₹5 lakh. 5 What steps is the government taking to prevent future misuse of such apps? ⌵ The government is pushing app stores to exercise greater diligence in reviewing apps to ensure they do not pose risks to public safety or facilitate unlawful activities.

Why has government called for removal of these apps? The action comes after reports over the past few days of sudden stoppages and operational disruptions faced by e-rickshaw drivers. These applications were allegedly being used to interfere with the functioning of certain e-rickshaws, leading to unexpected interruptions in their operations and raising safety concerns for both drivers and passengers.

The Centre took serious note of the issue after complaints emerged from e-rickshaw operators regarding unexplained disruptions affecting their vehicles. The alleged misuse of the applications prompted authorities to examine the matter and take corrective action.

Explaining the issue, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), S Krishnan also said on Friday, “There are a couple of apps which came up to our notice yesterday. Both of them have been taken down from the app stores”.

He further stated that app stores have a responsibility to ensure that applications made available to users do not pose risks to public safety or facilitate unlawful activities.

“The idea is that this is due care that the app stores have to exercise and we will take it up with the app stores to see that possibly damaging apps do not come up,” he said.

Stronger safeguards against malicious software needed India has witnessed rapid growth in the use of electric rickshaws as an affordable and environmentally friendly mode of transport, particularly for last-mile connectivity in urban and semi-urban areas.

The expansion of digital services and smartphone-based applications has also increased the need for stronger safeguards against malicious software that could compromise vehicles or enable fraud.

The government has not officially disclosed further technical details about the functioning of the applications.

Viral video: Helpless e-rickshaw driver in tears Notably, the government action follows reports doing the rounds on social media where viral videos showed pranksters switching off the vehicles mid-journey using mobile applications.

In one such video, a distressed e-rickshaw driver who complained about hours of forced downtime deadlock due to the misuse of such apps. He said the rented vehicle was his only source of income.

The widespread use of these apps for views on Instagram, YouTube, Reddit and X has brought in disastrous consequences for e-rickshaw drivers and disrupted traffic. According to HT report, the disabled e-rickshaw cannot be activated again unless the action is reversed through the app rather than the vehicle’s own key.

Chairman of the International Commission on Cyber Security Law, Pawan Duggal in an interview with ANI warned that legal action would be taken against perpetrators. “I am very clear this is not a game this is an offense under section 66 read with section 43 of the Information Technology Act 2000 because this is an activity that's done dishonestly or fraudulently where people enter into the computer system of its e-rickshaw without the consent or the knowledge of the owner and that is punishable with 3 years imprisonment and a fine worth ₹5 lakh,” Duggal said.