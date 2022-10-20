Govt directs medical institutions to implement biometric attendance

“It is mandatory for medical colleges to get registration of faculty, residents and tutors under the new attendance system. Medical colleges should install the AEBAS devices in sufficient number as per need and each device should be connected with the WiFi for seamless marking of attendance. Any glitches, fault and damage or shutting of machines should be addressed immediately so that the data related to the biometric can be obtained. NMC will seriously view if biometric attendance data is not generated continuously without any reasons for more than two days," Bhullar said in a letter to medical colleges.