Govt directs Mumbai Airport to cut flights, limit business jet movements to address congestion concerns
The government has instructed Mumbai Airport to reduce scheduled flights and restrict the movement of business jets during peak hours, aiming to alleviate congestion and improve on-time departures, the Economic Times reported. The decision is expected to impact around 40 flights and disrupt the operations of private jets frequently used by top business houses in the country.