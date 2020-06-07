Govt disburses Rs8,320 crore under emergency credit line guarantee scheme

NEW DELHI: State-owned lenders have disbursed Rs8,320.24 crore as of 5 June out of Rs17,705 crore in sanctioned loans under the emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS), finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s office said in a tweet on Sunday. This translates into 47% of the credit having already been disbursed, as per the tweet.

"As of 5 June 2020, PSBs have sanctioned loans worth ₹17,705.64 crore under the 100% emergency credit line guarantee scheme, out of which ₹8320.24 crore have been disbursed," the tweet said

State Bank of India (SBI) sanctioned Rs11,701 crore, out of which Rs6,084 crore has been disbursed. Credit disbursal for Punjab National Bank was relatively low. The lender sanctioned Rs1,295 crore bit only Rs243 crore has been disbursed, data shared by the finance ministry showed. Bank of Baroda disbursed over 28% of ₹794 crore sanctioned.

The highest credit disbursal was in Tamil Nadu at Rs1,325 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telegana.

ECLGS was announced as a part of the government’s Rs20 trillion financial package to help the poor and small businesses tide over the covid-19 crisis. This collateral-free loan is expected to enable small businesses to pay salaries, rent and restocking expenses.

The scheme will provide an incentive to banks and non-bank lenders to offer additional funding facility to small borrowers by providing them 100% guarantee for any losses suffered by the lenders due any default, with the larger idea to support small businesses struggling to meet their operational liabilities due to the imposition of a nationwide lockdown.

