Veteran Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday took a jibe at the central government over the Adani row. Tharoor said all opposition parties unitedly want a discussion on this 'extremely important issue'.

"Govt does not want to discuss issues related to China, unemployment, and price rise. Any issue that will embarrass the government, they don't want to discuss it," Tharoor said.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP said PM Narendra Modi's dispensation has been "stalling" the Opposition's demand for discussions on every issue which it feels would embarrass it.

Tharoor alleged, slamming the government for "not allowing" discussion in Parliament on the Adani Group stock rout.

On Friday, Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as the opposition protested demanding a probe by a joint parliamentary committee into the fraud-allegation-triggered rout in Adani Group company stocks.

Tharoor said Parliament is a place to discuss issues facing the nation so that people can see "the concerns of the MPs and what the MPs are focussing on".

"Sadly, however, our government doesn't see the merit of it. So they are stalling (discussions). As a result, now we have lost two days," he charged.

"All the opposition parties unitedly want to discuss this (Adani Group issue) extremely important issue as it affects the citizens of this country. They believe that this is a matter of sufficient importance that the government should permit," Tharoor said in the Parliament House complex.

"The government didn't want China (border situation) to be discussed in the last session. It also didn't want unemployment and price rise to be discussed," Tharoor claimed.

"I just hope there are some points they will see the merit in coming to an accommodation with the opposition and in working out an arrangement whereby every issue that matters to our public can be discussed," he added.

Soon after the House met for the day, opposition members were on their feet shouting slogans and demanding a probe into the tanking of the Adani Group scrips and sought a probe into the business practices of the corporate giant.

Speaker Om Birla appealed to members to participate in the discussions during the Question Hour, which he termed as significant.

“Honourable members Question Hour is very significant. Today issues related to health, G20, defence, and other important issues are being taken up for discussion. This is a good opportunity for all of you to discuss and debate them. Such important issues are being discussed in the House but you are not taking part in it," he said.

However, an unrelenting opposition continued their protests and sloganeering, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings till 2 pm.

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after the US short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations last week in its report, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group, which has denied the charges.

The market losses of the Adani Group have risen to nearly ₹8.5 lakh crore.

The rout in Adani group stocks has threatened the value of investments made by the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and public sector banks.