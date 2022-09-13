Govt drops 26 drugs from 'essentials' list over cancer-causing fears, check list

In an effort to reduce patients' out-of-pocket expenditure, the Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced a price cap on commonly-used drugs.
Union health ministry on 13 September dropped 26 drugs in the new revised list released by National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) including ranitidine and other stomach-related ailments.
Earlier in 202O, the United States' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had recalled all ranitidine products -- injectable and oral -- following the revelation of low-level N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) presence.
A study published by the Indian Journal of Pharmacology found out N-Nitrosamines are associated with stomach, esophagus, nasopharynx, and bladder cancers.
Anti-infectives like ivermectin, mupirocin and nicotine replacement therapy related 34 drugs have been added to the NLEM, taking the total drugs under it to 384.
Endocrine medicines and contraceptives fludrocortisone, ormeloxifene, insulin glargine and teneliglitin had also been added to the NLEM list, said PTI. Also, Montelukast, which acts on the respiratory tract, ophthalmological drug Latanoprost, Cardiovascular medicines Dabigatran and Tenecteplase are also included, the PTI report said.
In an effort to reduce patients' out-of-pocket expenditure, the Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced a price cap on commonly-used drugs. He said some antibiotics, vaccines and anti-cancer drugs would now be 'more affordable and accessible'.
"The National List of Essential Medicines is being published today. Based on that... the National Pharma Pricing Authority will set its ceiling price... it is also based on this that it is decided no company increases price (of essential medicines) on its own," Mandaviya said on the new NLEM.
