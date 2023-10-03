comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 03 2023 15:59:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 128 -0.78%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 199.3 -0.28%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 620.3 -1.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 241.15 -1.83%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 602.95 0.71%
Business News/ News / India/  Govt dubs National Liberation Front of Tripura, All Tripura Tiger Force 'unlawful associations' under UAPA
Back
Breaking News

Govt dubs National Liberation Front of Tripura, All Tripura Tiger Force 'unlawful associations' under UAPA

 Anwesha Mitra

The National Liberation Front of Tripura and the All Tripura Tiger Force will now be considered ‘unlawful organisations’.

Mint ImagePremium
Mint Image

The Central government has banned two Tripura-based organisations and all its factions under the stringent UAPA law. The National Liberation Front of Tripura and the All Tripura Tiger Force will now be considered ‘unlawful organisations’.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 03 Oct 2023, 08:36 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App