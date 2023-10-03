Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Govt dubs National Liberation Front of Tripura, All Tripura Tiger Force 'unlawful associations' under UAPA
Govt dubs National Liberation Front of Tripura, All Tripura Tiger Force 'unlawful associations' under UAPA

Anwesha Mitra

The National Liberation Front of Tripura and the All Tripura Tiger Force will now be considered ‘unlawful organisations’.

The Central government has banned two Tripura-based organisations and all its factions under the stringent UAPA law. The National Liberation Front of Tripura and the All Tripura Tiger Force will now be considered ‘unlawful organisations’.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 03 Oct 2023, 08:36 PM IST
