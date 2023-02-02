Govt e-marketplace GeM achieves ₹1.5 lakh crore GMV in FY23 alone
- The portal features over 11,000 product categories with more than 29 lakh listed products, as well as over 270 service categories with more than 2.5 lakh service offerings
Government e-Marketplace (GeM), an online platform for public procurement in India, has achieved a staggering ₹1.5 lakh crore of gross merchandise value (GMV) in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23) alone.
