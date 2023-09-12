The Indian government aims to generate ₹1,000 crore ($134 million) in revenue from scrap disposal through its 'Swacchata' campaign.

Now, the centre is aiming to generate a whopping ₹1,000 crore revenue from scrap disposal till October, reported PTI. The revenue is expected to be generated after the completion of 'Swacchata' campaign next month.

During the campaign, around 50 lakh files were weeded out, 172 lakh sq ft of office space freed up and 31.35 lakh public grievances cases redressed during the second phase of the cleanliness campaign, the officer said.

Other than revenue generation, the cleanliness drive is expected to free around 100 lakh square feet of office space during the month-long third phase of the campaign.

The cleanliness drive organised by the Centre was launched for the first time in October 2021. It will focus on cleanliness, including the disposal of scrap and reducing pendency in government departments.

About Special campaign 3.0 of Swacchata drive The special campaignis the third phase of the Swacchata drive. It willbe conducted ffrom October 2 to 31 in all government departments.

"The success of the 'special campaign 2.0' was institutionalised with all ministries or departments conducting the Swachhata campaign for three hours per week throughout the year. Over 100 nodal officers implemented the campaign," V Srinivas, Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) told PTI.

Since the conduct of the 'Swacchata' campaign 2.0 in October 2022, the drive has been held at 1.37 lakh sites so far, generating ₹520 crore from scrap items.

"It is expected that by October 31, 2023, a cumulative progress of ₹1,000 crore can be expected from disposal of office scrap," Srinivas told PTI.

The preparatory phase of the third phase of the campaign will be inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on September 14. The phase will last till 30 September. During this phase, all departments will be needed to identify pending references and campaign sites for cleanliness. After the preparatory phase, these departments will bring their workforce into action to achieve the targets set earlier.

"Such cleanliness drives have been hugely successful. Through these campaigns, the Centre has been able to convert waste into wealth by disposal of scrap," another senior official told PTI.

This campaign also helps in bringing in significant innovative practices and systemic reform for a conducive work environment.