The Department of Revenue at the Ministry of Finance issued notification in this regard and said, "The central Government, in exercise of powers conferred by clause (iii) of Provision to Section 269ST of the Income-tax Act, 1961, hereby specifies hospitals, dispensaries, nursing homes, Covid Care Centre or similar other medical facilities providing Covid treatment to patients for the purpose of Section 269ST of Income-tax Act, 1961 for payment received in cash during 01.04.2021 to 31.05.2021, on obtaining the PAN or Aadhaar of the patient and the payee and the relationship between the patient and the payee by such hospitals, dispensaries, nursing homes, Covid Care Centres or similar other medical facilities."

