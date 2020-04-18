Govt eases more curbs to push rural growth

NEW DELHI : The Union home ministry on Friday said it has exempted activities, including construction in rural areas and the functioning of non-banking financial companies, housing finance companies, and microfinance institutions, with bare minimum staff and required social distancing, from 20 April.

Cooperative credit societies will be allowed to function, according to the ministry. Work related to water supply and sanitation, laying of power transmission lines and telecom optical fibre cables, will also be allowed, it said.

Harvesting, processing, packaging, sale and marketing of bamboo, coconut, arecanut, cocoa and spices will also be permitted from 20 April, the ministry said.

The government on 14 April extended the nationwide lockdown to 3 May, while allowing key sectors such as agriculture, logistics, infrastructure, e-commerce and industries to come back online from 20 April. However, these guidelines will not apply in containment zones, said the home ministry.

The permissions are conditional and will be withdrawn immediately if lockdown rules are not followed, it said.

“Until 20 April, every town, every police station, every district, every state will be evaluated on how much the lockdown is being followed," Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on Tuesday. “Areas that will succeed in this litmus test, which will not be in the hotspot category, and will have less likelihood to turn into a hotspot may be allowed to open up select necessary activities from 20 April."