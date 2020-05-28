Govt eases norms for offshore funds to shift fund management to India

Finance ministry, in the gazette on 27 May, said, for a 9A special dispensation Foreign Portfolio Fund (FPI) category 1 that includes sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, the amount of remuneration or management fee paid by the fund to the Indian fund manager needs to be at least 0.10% of the assets under management (AUM). For category 2 FPIs which are typically hedge funds, the fund management fees has to be 0.30% of (AUM) or at least 50% of the total management fee.