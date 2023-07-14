The Union health ministry has sounded the alarm on a vector-borne disease outbreak with record rainfall in North India creating a favourable breeding ground for disease-carrying mosquitoes. It is putting out advisories to states and Union Territories (UTs) to collaborate with the respective civic agencies and take prompt action.

Experts from the National Centre for Disease Control have identified August and September as high-risk months for outbreaks of chikungunya, dengue, malaria, Japanese encephalitis and other vector-borne diseases.

Scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research have detected a mutation in the dengue virus this year, with the deadliest strain, DEN-2, prevailing in many areas. However, different states have reported various strains of the dengue virus so far, adding to the concerns.

Dengue is transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, manifesting in four viral serotypes. Type 1 causes the classic dengue fever, type 2 results in haemorrhagic fever with shock, type 3 sees fever without shock, and type 4 induces fever with or without profound shock.

“The Centre had directed state governments and UTs about vector-borne disease control measures ahead of the monsoon season. Besides, the health minister reviewed the preparedness for prevention and control of vector-borne diseases with 13 high-burden states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tripura, Jharkhand, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu," said an official of the National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control.

“However, in view of the intense rain over the last one week, a fresh advisory will be issued to states to take further measures to ensure no breeding of mosquito larva happens at the community level," he added.

In view of its vector-borne disease burden like malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Japanese encephalitis, lymphatic filariasis and kala-azar, India has set ambitious goals to eliminate kala-azar this year, and eradicate malaria and lymphatic filariasis by 2030.

“Last year, around 233,251 dengue cases were reported, resulting in 303 deaths. Now, we are collating data from states for this year. Our team is reviewing vector-borne disease control measures regularly with states, and response on surveillance and treatment," the official said.

North India has witnessed relentless monsoon rains, leading to flooding, property damage and loss of life. Adding to the concerns, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for select states, while a yellow alert has been issued for Delhi.

Dr Atul Gogia, senior consultant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said: “We are seeing summer-related cases like gastroenteritis and typhoid, that is caused due to dirty water, but we are prepared to tackle any surge in dengue and chikungunya cases."

Queries to a health ministry spokesperson did not elicit any response.

ATUL More Information