Govt effort on to curb vector-borne diseases2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Union health ministry sounds alarm after record rainfall in North India
The Union health ministry has sounded the alarm on a vector-borne disease outbreak with record rainfall in North India creating a favourable breeding ground for disease-carrying mosquitoes. It is putting out advisories to states and Union Territories (UTs) to collaborate with the respective civic agencies and take prompt action.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×