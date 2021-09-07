NEW DELHI : The Union government has no respect for the judgments of the apex court of the country and is now testing its patience, an anguished Supreme Court said on Monday. The government is “emasculating tribunals " by not filling up vacancies in them, it said.

The apex court is “very upset" by the government, said a bench headed by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana and censured the Centre for re-enacting the same provisions for the administration of tribunals that were struck down by the court in July.

“The government is bent upon not honouring the orders of this court. Virtually the same Act is re-enacted. We cannot have this situation. The legislature can take away the basis of a judgment, but you cannot overrule a judgement by re-enacting the very same provisions," said the bench, which also included justices Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud and L. Nageswara Rao. The court will have to consider staying the new law as it is a “replica" of the old law, which was held to be unconstitutional, the bench said.

The bench lauded the Centre for clearing nine names as judges of the Supreme Court within a week. It clarified that it is not looking for “any confrontation with the government" but said that the reluctance in appointing members in tribunals had left most of them virtually defunct.

There are more than 200 posts lying vacant across 15 tribunals in the country.

The court was hearing a clutch of petitions on vacancies across the tribunals and a challenge to the Tribunal Reforms Bill, which was passed by both the Houses in the monsoon session of Parliament. The petitioners include advocate Amit Sahni, Congress member of Parliament Jairam Ramesh and the Delhi Bar Association. Senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vikas Singh appeared for some of the petitioners.

When the hearing started on Monday, solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, requested an adjournment seeking accommodation (an adjournment to some other day to enable argument) for attorney general K.K. Venugopal, who was not available. The bench turned down the solicitor general’s request. “There is no respect for the judgement of this court. You are testing our patience," retorted the bench, asking Mehta about the number of people appointed in tribunals since the last hearing two weeks ago.

At this point, Mehta shared with the bench a communication received from the Union finance ministry on Monday morning that said the government will take decisions within two weeks in cases where the search-cum-selection committee for various tribunals have made their recommendations. These committees are led by a sitting Supreme Court judge and also include secretaries of the government.

Justice Rao asked Mehta why the government did not make appointments for names sent a year-and-a-half ago when those recommendations were made completely in accordance with the rules existing at that point in time.

“Many tribunals are on the verge of closing down. Then, there are tribunals working with only one member. See the burden we have to face now. You are emasculating the tribunals by not appointing members," said the judge.

Justice Chandrachud flagged vacancies in company law tribunals. “NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) and NCLAT (National Company Law Appellate Tribunal) are critical to the economy. They are cornerstones of reconstructions and restructuring of companies. But because of vacancies, they have not been able to adhere to the timelines. A very critical situation has arisen."

