Govt emasculating tribunals by not filling up vacancies: SC

“The government is bent upon not honouring the orders of this court. Virtually the same Act is re-enacted. We cannot have this situation. The legislature can take away the basis of a judgment, but you cannot overrule a judgement by re-enacting the very same provisions," said the bench, which also included justices Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud and L. Nageswara Rao. The court will have to consider staying the new law as it is a “replica" of the old law, which was held to be unconstitutional, the bench said.