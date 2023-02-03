Govt emphasizing on tourism, focus on 50 destinations across India: PM Modi
- Prime Minister said the country has witnessed how Swachha Bharat Abhiyan was launched and with people's support, it was a big success
Highlighting his government's commitment to holistic development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the country is giving priority to the development of Northeast by boosting tourism, adding that the proposed Budget 2023 also lay emphasis in developing 50 tourism destinations across the country.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×