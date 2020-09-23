Home >News >India >Govt employee booked for securing job on fake, fabricated documents in Jammu
1 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2020, 06:44 PM IST PTI

  • A criminal case was registered against Sadhu Ram, a resident of Bishnah area of Jammu
  • Taking cognizance into the matter, a preliminary verification was conducted and the documentary evidences were collected

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday registered a case against an employee of the Power Development Department (PDD) for allegedly securing his job on fake and fabricated documents, a spokesman of the investigating agency said.

A criminal case was filed against Sadhu Ram, a resident of Bishnah area of Jammu, after documentary evidence prima facie established that he had procured the government job on the fake name of Kaka Ram, the spokesman said.

The matter came to light after a written complaint was lodged by Radha Krishan.

Accused changed his dob from 1954 to 1958

The accused had also changed his date of birth from 1954 to 1958, managed a fake school leaving certificate and a fabricated permanent resident certificate from the Revenue Department through fraudulent means, the spokesman said.

Taking cognizance into the matter, a preliminary verification was conducted and the documentary evidences were collected.

The age of accused as per the land record of 1970 makes it clear that he was born before 1958, not in the year 1958 as mentioned in his school leaving certificate.

Moreover, in the voter list records of Parliament, it is registered that the accused is a non-permanent resident of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is established that the accused was not eligible to acquire a permanent resident certificate of the state and prepared fake documents like PRC and school leaving certificate," the spokesman said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

