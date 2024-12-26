The government employee in Maharashtra, identified as Harsh Kumar Kshirsagar, had a salary of ₹ 13,000.

A government contractual employee in Maharashtra allegedly defrauded the government of ₹21 crore 59 lakh 38 thousand with the help of another acquaintance. According to a report, both accused allegedly swindled the amount from the departmental sports complex administration of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar through internet banking. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The employee, identified as Harsh Kumar Kshirsagar, had a salary of ₹13,000, News 18 Marathi reported. He raised eyebrows when he was suddenly seen riding on a luxury car. He reportedly gifted a flat to his girlfriend in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra.

After the two accused stole the funds, one of them reportedly purchased a BMW car, a BMW bike, and a 4 BHK flat in an apartment opposite the airport for his girlfriend. According to News18 Marathi, he had even commissioned diamond-studded glasses from a renowned city jeweller. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the investigation revealed that the husband of another woman contract worker involved in the scheme had bought an SUV worth ₹35 lakh. Initial probe indicate that the prime accused, Harsh Kumar Anil Kshirsagar, absconded with the SUV.

The scam As per the report, an account was opened in the name of a sports complex at the Indian Bank, intended for government funds. Transactions were made once cheques were signed by the Deputy Sports Director.

However, the accused, Harsh Kumar Kshirsagar, Yashoda Shetty and her husband BK Jeevan – contract employees at the complex - allegedly fabricated documents to provide the bank. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}