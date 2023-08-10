Govt employee unions to hold ‘Pension Rights Maharally’ in Delhi today

Govt employee unions to hold ‘Pension Rights Maharally’ in Delhi today1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 07:45 AM IST
Government employees to gather at Ramlila Maidan to demand restoration of Old Pension Scheme. 'Pension Rights Maharally' will take place on August 10.
Employees of central and state government departments will gather at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday to demand the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, a group of railway union leaders have said.
