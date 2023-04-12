Govt employees entitled to annual raise even if they retire a day after: SC2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 04:10 PM IST
- The significant verdict came on an appeal of the state government-owned Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (KPTCL) challenging the judgement of a division bench of the Karnataka High Court
The Supreme Court of India has said that government employees will be entitled to annual raise in their salary irrespective of the fact that they will retire the next day.
