The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to grant seven days' leave to government employees, with a pay cut if they get infected from coronavirus. Further, the state government has reduced the attendance of employees in government and private offices up to 50%. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked offices to encourage work from home culture due to the rising case of coronavirus. The CM said that Covid-19 help desks must be established in all the offices and no one should be given entry inside the premises without screening.

"To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the CM has directed officials to implement 50% attendance of employees, except for essential services departments, in both government and private offices ,and work from home should be encouraged," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office said.

Further, in both private and government hospitals, and online appointments should be given for OPD, and the patient should be called to the hospital in special cases. The CM asked the hospital to increase 'teleconsultation'

The UP CM also said that efforts should be made to achieve 100% vaccination against Covid-19 ahead of the assembly polls. Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Uttar Pradesh reported 8,334 new Covid-19 cases and 335 recoveries and four death on Monday. The state's active caseload stands at 3,946. Of these, 33,563 people are in home isolation. Of 8,334 new cases, the maximum was registered in Ghaziabad (1,385), followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (1,223), Lucknow (1,114), and Meerut (1,071).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.