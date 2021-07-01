Govt employees' unions write to PM Modi, seeking restoration of DA/DR

NEW DELHI: Several government employees' unions on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking restoration of dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) that has been withheld since January last year.

Central secretariat workers, teachers, corporation workers, those employed with central public works department wrote to the prime minister underlining a five-point demand including reinstating DA and DR. Several state government unions also joined in.

They said given the high food and fuel prices, their dues should be settled. “Payment of all the instalments of Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief due with effect from the month of 1st January 2020 in month of July 2021 to all employees and pensioners reeling under the high price-rise," said one such memorandum.

In April last year, the central government froze inflation-linked pay raises for 11.5 million of its employees and pensioners for 18 months as it moved to create fiscal space to build a ₹1.2 trillion war chest to combat the coronavirus pandemic and the massive stimulus spend needed to revive a stalled economy.

The Centre’s decision to defer three instalments of dearness allowance, for employees, and dearness relief, for pensioners, from January 2020 to July 2021 helped save an estimated ₹37,530 crore. State governments likely saved an additional ₹82,566 crore by freezing the payments.

With the 18-month period coming to an end on 30 June, government employees are seeking a restoration of thoe inflation-linked pay hikes.

The unions also urged PM Modi to consider a concept called “One Nation, One Pay" so as to put an end to disputes coming up every now and then around pay disparity at various levels of employment.

The government workers unions also requested transfer of Rs5 million in insurance directly to the bank accounts of families of deceased corona warriors.

“Simultaneously, one dependent member of the deceased may be given regular appointment and the family may be paid Family Pension and other dues immediately," they wrote.

The unions also underlined that pension of employees who retired by 30 June may be fixed after granting the annual increment. They are demanded that all government departments should fill up existing vacancies so that more people can get jobs.

