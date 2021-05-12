The government has started engaging with pharmaceutical companies that manufacture amphotericin B to ramp up production of the drug that is used to treat Mucormycosis, the “black fungus" infection seen in some covid-19 patients.

“A sudden increase in demand has been observed in some states for Amphotericin B which is being actively prescribed by the physicians to patients suffering from Mucormycosis, a post COVID complication. The Government of India is therefore engaging with the manufacturers to ramp up production of the drug. The supply position is expected to improve with extra imports of this drug and increase in its production domestically," the department of pharmaceuticals said in a statement on Wednesday.

The department also said that it has reviewed the stock position and demand pattern for amphotericin B and allocated the drug to states and union territories based on the expected supply till 31 May.

The Central government also asked states to put in place a mechanism for equitable distribution of the drug among all hospitals treating covid-19 patients and to publicise the ‘point of contact’ for these hospitals to obtain the drug from the state’s allocation.

National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA) will monitor the supply, the department said.

In India, Bharat Serums & Vaccine, Wockhardt, Abbott Healthcare, United Biotech and Cipla are among the manufacturers of the antifungal drug, according to data on NPPA’s website.

Demand for amphotericin B has seen an increase over the last few weeks due to an increase in cases of Mucormycosis, which is a rare infection seen in some patients who are on medication for covid-19 or recovered from it.

According to experts, mucormycosis is an opportunistic infection seen in people with weak immune systems like patients with diabetes and those on immunosupressants. In covid-19, often patients are being prescribed steroids in order to tackle a potential overdrive in immune response, which can potentially put the patient at a greater risk for the disease.

