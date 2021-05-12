Govt engages with drugmakers to ramp up production of drug to treat black fungus

“A sudden increase in demand has been observed in some states for Amphotericin B which is being actively prescribed by the physicians to patients suffering from Mucormycosis, a post COVID complication. The Government of India is therefore engaging with the manufacturers to ramp up production of the drug. The supply position is expected to improve with extra imports of this drug and increase in its production domestically," the department of pharmaceuticals said in a statement on Wednesday.

