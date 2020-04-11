NEW DELHI : The government on Saturday said that it has established as many as 586 dedicated covid-19 facilities in the country (Centre and States) with 1,04, 613 isolation beds and 11, 836 ICU beds.

The ministry of health and family

Welfare on Saturday said that the covid-19 containment measures it has implemented including lockdown have also curbed the increase in number of cases in India. The ministry of health and family welfare did a statistical analysis of the virus spread in the country. “If India had not implemented either containment or nationwide lockdown, the cases growth would have been by 41% and we would have recorded 8.2 lakh covid-19 cases by April 15," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry adding that the government has taken early pre-emptive action to identify covid-19 hotspots in the country. If there were only containment measures but no lockdown – India would have recorded 1.2 lakh cases by Apr 15. Since we have acted there are 7,447 cases on April 11," Agarwal said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi om Saturday interacted with the Chief Ministers of States and UTs through Video Conference and reviewed the current status of the covid-19 containment measures across the country.

Meanwhile there was an increase of 1035 cases noted in covid-19 confirmed cases in India since yesterday and an increase of 855 has been reported in Active Cases.

"Total deaths that have occurred as of today is 239. As many as 642 persons have been cured/discharged after recovery. As of now total 7447 confirmed cases have been reported," said Agarwal.

Agarwal also said that Ministry of AYUSH has issued guidelines on boosting immunity for respiratory health and also proposed that AYUSH solutions should be included in the District Contingency Plan in containing the virus across the country.

Several Districts have been adopting innovative models for combating covid-19. According to the union health ministry, the cluster containment strategy adopted by Agra is being shared with other States as a best practice.

Agra, where the fist cluster was detected, focused on cluster containment strategy as part of its covid-19 management approach. “The State, District administration and frontline workers coordinated their efforts by utilizing their existing Smart City Integrated with Command and Control Centre (ICCC) as War Rooms," said Agarwal.

Under the cluster containment and outbreak containment plans, the District administration identified epicenters, delineated impact of positive confirmed cases on the map and deployed special task force as per the micro plan made by the district administration. The hotspots were managed through an active survey and containment plan. Area was identified within radius of 3 Km from the epicenter while 5 Km buffer zone was identified as the containment zone. In these containment zones, Urban Primary Health centers were roped in and 1248 teams were deployed; each team had 2 workers including ANMs, ASHA and AWW reaching out to 9.3 lakh of people through household screening.

“Additionally, effective and early tracking of first contact tracing was thoroughly mapped. Apart from this, the focus was also on setting up isolation, testing and treatment facilities through an active Public-Private Partnership," said Agarwal.

“Along with this, it was ensured that food and supplies were provided to the needy people and an essential supply chain was maintained," he said adding that doorstep distribution for citizens was ensured and e-pass facility facilitated movement of essential goods and services during the lockdown.