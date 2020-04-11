Govt exempts fishing, aquaculture industry from coronavirus lockdown

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has exempted the operations of Fishing (Marine) and Aquaculture Industry from the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The MHA, on Friday, issued the fifth addendum to the consolidated guidelines annexed order dated March 24. This comes as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"Operations of the fishing (marine)/aquaculture industry, including feeding and maintenance, harvesting, processing, packaging, cold chain, sale and marketing; hatcheries, feed plants, commercial aquaria, movement of fish/shrimp and fish product, fish seed/feed, and workers for all these activities," were exempted in the order.

However, the ministry noted that as specified in the lockdown measures, social distancing and proper hygiene practices must be ensured in each of the above activities as well as the activities permitted by earlier orders.

"It will be the responsibility of the head of the organization or establishment to ensure compliance of such norms. The district authorities will ensure strict enforcement," it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

