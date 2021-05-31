Govt  expands  scope  of emergency credit plan

According to the ministry statement, borrowers who are eligible for restructuring as per Reserve Bank of India guidelines of 5 May, and had availed of loans under ECLGS 1.0 of overall tenure of four years, comprising repayment of interest only during the first 12 months, with repayment of principal and interest in 36 months thereafter, will now be able to avail of a tenure of five years for their ECLGS loan, i.e. repayment of interest only for the first 24 months with repayment of principal and interest in 36 months thereafter.