Govt expands vaccine access

Stakeholders from the private sector shared a plan with the government last week for their involvement in the programme. “India has more than 3,000 private hospitals of more than 100-bed capacity, which will have the requisite infrastructure and can vaccinate between 100 and 500 persons per day. There are about 25,000 hospitals with bed sizes between 30 and 100. At least 50% of these can be identified as vaccine delivery centres. These hospitals, along with government facilities, will be able to boost the vaccination drive," said Girdhar J. Gyani, director general, Association of Healthcare Providers (India) (AHPI), which has recently submitted a proposal to the health ministry.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}