NEW DELHI : The Ministry of AYUSH is all prepared for the global Surya Namaskar Demonstration programme on 14 January 2022, expecting a participation of 1 crore people against the target of 75 lakh.

In a virtual press meet, on Wednesday, Minister of AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal said that Surya Namaskar demonstration on Makar Sankranti is more relevant in the current resurgence of Covid-19. “It is a proven fact that Surya Namaskar builds up vitality and immunity. It can help keep corona at bay. We have set a target of 75 lakh people to participate in the programme, but with the registrations and our preparedness, I am hopeful that we will have over 1 crore attendees," he said.

All leading Yoga Institutes both from India and abroad, Indian Yoga Association, National Yoga Sports Federation, Yoga Certification Board, FIT India, and many Government & Non Government organizations are participating in this worldwide program.

Secretary Ayush Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said that this programme is a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. “It is Surya Namaskar for Vitality, Jeevani Shakti Ke liye Surya Namaskar", he said.

Participants and Yoga enthusiasts can register themselves on respective portals. They will have to upload videos of performing Surya Namaskar on 14th January. The registration links are available on respective websites and are widely distributed by the Ayush Ministry.

