Govt expects 1 cr to participate in Surya Namaskar programme on Jan 14

In a virtual press meet, on Wednesday, Minister of AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal said that Surya Namaskar demonstration on Makar Sankranti is more relevant in the current resurgence of Covid-19. “It is a proven fact that Surya Namaskar builds up vitality and immunity. It can help keep corona at bay. We have set a target of 75 lakh people to participate in the programme, but with the registrations and our preparedness, I am hopeful that we will have over 1 crore attendees," he said.