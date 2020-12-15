Govt expects no delay in covid-19 immunisation despite SEC decision last week

The government does not expect the timelines of covid-19 immunisation programme will be impacted by a subject expert committee deferring its decision on recommending emergency licensure for vaccines by Bharat Biotech International and Serum Institute of India .

“We have to be more than reasonably satisfied about safety, immunogenicity and effectiveness (when we give an emergency use authorisation). It has all been factored in and it will come to a decision soon," NITI Aayog member-health V.K. Paul said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Serum Institute of India’s Covishield shots, which is the frontrunner for launch next month, along with Bharat Biotech had applied for an emergency use authorisation for the vaccine to the Drug Controller General of India V.G. Somani earlier this month but both were asked by an independent subject expert committee (SEC) last week to come back with more data.

From Serum Institute, SEC sought three submissions—updated data on the safety of the vaccine, immunogenicity data from the clinical trial in the UK and India and outcome of the assessment of the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for grant of emergency use authorization (EUA) to the original candidate. Serum Institute’s Covidshield vaccine was developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc, and the British researchers have applied to MHRA for EUA which is currently being considered by the UK regulator.

Bharat Biotech was asked to submit data from its phase 3 trial as well, along with the phase 1 and 2 data. The company had started its 26,000-participant phase 3 trial only last month and was banking on its phase 1 and 2 data for safety and immunogenicity last month.

Besides the two, Pfizer had also submitted an application to the DCGI for an emergency licensure and a waiver on local clinical trials, but during the SEC meeting, they “sought more time for making a presentation before the committee".

The government is currently preparing for the launch of vaccines and had earlier this week issued its operating guidelines, where it has detailed plans for the country’s largest single-vaccine immunisation drive. In the first phase, the government plans to inoculate healthcare workers, other frontline workers like security personnel and municipal workers, as well as the elderly and comorbid by August. The operation, which is considered the first phase will involve a total of 300 million beneficiaries and may require around 600 million vaccine doses.

The government is creating a list of doctors and other healthcare officials for the vaccination drive. Following vaccination, the beneficiaries will be given a digital certificate as a proof of vaccination.

So far, about a database of 50 lakh doctors has been added to the government’s Co-WIN software that is meant to work as a centralised end-to-end database for covid-19 immunisation programme, a senior health ministry official said on Tuesday.

For the entire programme across the country, the government expects to use 29,000 cold-chain points, 240 walk in coolers, 70 walk-in freezers, 45,000 ice-lined freezers, 41,000 deep freezers and 300 solar refrigerators, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said. These cold storage equipment has so far primarily been used for universal immunisation programme but will now be primarily used for covid-19 vaccines.

“All the equipment is already there with states and besides these, more equipment is also being supplied to them," Bhushan said.

Other vaccines that are currently in trial include Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D and Russia’s Sputnik V in phase 3 and Biological E’s protein subunit vaccine in phase 1. Gennova Biopharmaceuticals’ mRNA candidate last week also received DCGI’s approval to conduct a phase 1 and 2 clinical trial and will start the 120-participant phase 1 safety study soon.

The anticipation for vaccines is there at a time when the total confirmed cases of covid-19 in the country are approaching 10 million even as daily additions have subsided to around 20,000 new cases. Due to a large number of recoveries and lower daily addition, the total number of active cases currently is less than 3.5 lakh from over 10 lakh in September.

