Govt expects no delay in covid-19 immunisation despite SEC decision last week

The government is currently preparing for the launch of vaccines and had earlier this week issued its operating guidelines, where it has detailed plans for the country’s largest single-vaccine immunisation drive. In the first phase, the government plans to inoculate healthcare workers, other frontline workers like security personnel and municipal workers, as well as the elderly and comorbid by August. The operation, which is considered the first phase will involve a total of 300 million beneficiaries and may require around 600 million vaccine doses.