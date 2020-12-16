Govt expects no delay in covid immunization despite SEC move

The government is preparing for the launch of vaccines and issued its operating guidelines earlier this week, detailing plans for the country’s largest single-vaccine immunisation drive. In the first phase, the government plans to inoculate healthcare workers and other frontline workers such as security personnel and municipal workers, as well as the elderly and comorbid by August. This will target 300 million beneficiaries and may require around 600 million vaccine doses. Following vaccination, the beneficiaries will be given a digital certificate as a proof of vaccination.